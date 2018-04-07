Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga's Madrid derby on TV, stream online

The Madrid derby returns on Sunday as Real Madrid welcomes Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu for one of the biggest matches of the season.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Atletico (second place; 67 points) and Real (third place; 63 points) have little chance of catching Barcelona, but they'll battle it out to finish as high as they can behind the Catalan club. A win for Atletico would distance them from Real by seven points, while Real can climb to within a point of their Madrid rivals with a win.

Prediction

Atletico's terrific defense causes a bunch of trouble for Los Blancos, and in the end they split the points. Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1.