Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Madrid derby on TV, stream online

The city rivals meet again, with this being Real Madrid's first visit to Atleti's new stadium

Real Madrid travels across town to face city rival Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga's game of the week.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid has gotten the better of Atletico when it matters most, but both teams have failed to meet the high expectations early on in the season. Because of that, a draw sounds fair with Real needing a late goal to get it. Atletico 1, Real Madrid 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories