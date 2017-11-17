Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Madrid derby on TV, stream online
The city rivals meet again, with this being Real Madrid's first visit to Atleti's new stadium
Real Madrid travels across town to face city rival Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga's game of the week.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid has gotten the better of Atletico when it matters most, but both teams have failed to meet the high expectations early on in the season. Because of that, a draw sounds fair with Real needing a late goal to get it. Atletico 1, Real Madrid 1.
