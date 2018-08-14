Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch UEFA Super Cup on TV, stream online
It's the city rivals of Madrid in another important match between the two
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday in Estonia. It's the annual battle between the Champions League and Europa League winners. Real won its third consecutive Champions League title last season but is now without Cristiano Ronaldo following his transfer to Juventus. Atleti, meanwhile, enters the game as the reigning Europa League winners, having beaten Marseille in the final last season.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in the U.S.
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: TNT and Univision
Stream in Spanish: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in Spain
The match will air on Movistar+ in Spain.
What's at stake?
A trophy to become the super cup king of Europe. Real Madrid has gotten the better of Atletico in cub finals over the last decade, so this is a chance for Atleti to get one back.
UEFA Super Cup prediction
Real Madrid still manages to beat their rival thanks to two goals from Gareth Bale, as Atleti continues to struggle ahead of the La Liga season. Real Madrid 2, Atletico Madrid 1.
