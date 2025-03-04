Real Madrid face another stiff test in their quest to defend their UEFA Champions League title, facing crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

The reigning champions are in the last 16 after knocking out 2023 winners Manchester City in a 6-3 aggregate win in the knockout phase playoffs, though their path to advance will not get any easier against Atletico. Diego Simeone's side booked direct passageway to the round of 16 after finishing in the top eight during the league phase.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, March 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 4 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -115; Draw +250; Atletico Madrid +330

Storylines

Real Madrid's uncanny habit of persevering despite imperfect performances has not let up just yet, though they have not been able to do it at as regular a basis as they did last season. Inconsistency has been a theme of this campaign, especially against the better teams that they face. It makes Tuesday's first leg against Atletico, a team they have not been able to beat this season, particularly compelling.

Los Blancos will be well-rested heading into the game, with manager Carlo Ancelotti choosing to rotate through his squad in Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Real Betis on Saturday. The pressure will be on their defense – which could have some of its stars back after different injuries – to keep out Atletico's impressive goalscorers including Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth. Real Madrid have their own star-studded attack, too, and big games from Kyian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior or Jude Bellingham (in the second leg after he serves a yellow card suspension in the first leg) could be required in order to survive this tie.

Projected lineup

Real Madrid: Courtois, Valverde, Asencio, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy, Guler, Camavinga, Modric, , Mbappe, Vinicius

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Galan, Lenglet, Gimenez, Llorente, Lino, Barrios, De Paul, Simeone, Alvarez, Girezmann

Prediction

These two sides have enough firepower to score – and enough quality to cancel out the other's efforts. Expect a closely contested battle in arguably the most anticipated Champions League game of the week, especially after two 1-1 draws in La Liga play this season. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1

