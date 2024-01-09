Two bitter rivals battle in a Spanish Supercopa semifinal at Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday when Real Madrid faces off against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid (15-3-1) have won five straight and are unbeaten in their last 19 matches overall. Their last loss was a 3-1 decision to Atletico Madrid on Sept. 24. Atletico (12-2-5), meanwhile, are 2-1-2 in their last five matches, including a 3-1 win over Lugo on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. Real Madrid are +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid odds. Atletico Madrid are +240 underdogs, a draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+2.75 units), FA Cup (+3.07), 2022-23 EFL Cup (+2.42) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has broken down Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Real Madrid +100, Atletico Madrid +240, Draw +255

RM: Los Blancos have allowed just 11 goals in La Liga play this season

AM: Atletico Madrid have a plus-16 goal differential in league play

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid picks: See picks at SportsLine

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Although Real Madrid will be without injured defenders David Alaba and Eder Militao, as well as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, they will be looking to avenge their lone defeat of the season. Midfielder Jude Bellingham has been a force on offense and leads the side with 13 goals and three assists in 17 La Liga matches. He has taken 37 shots this season, including 22 on target. Over the past five matches, he has registered two goals and one assist on 11 shots, including five on target.

Also helping fuel the offense is forward Rodrygo. The 22-year-old Brazilian has started 16 matches and subbed in three other times, scoring seven goals and adding four assists in La Liga action. In Spanish Copa del Rey action on Saturday against Arandina, Rodrygo found the net in a 3-1 victory. Over his past five matches, he has scored twice with one assist, while launching 15 shots, including seven on target. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Atletico hasn't had trouble finding the net of late, scoring six times in the past two matches. They're coming off a 3-1 win over Lugo in Spanish Copa del Rey action. Veteran forward Alvaro Morata leads the side in scoring in league play with 12 goals and one assist. In a 4-3 loss to Girona last week, he scored three times on six shots, including four on target. Over his last four matches, he has scored four times on nine shots, including six on target.

Also helping power the offense is forward Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman has started 19 league games, scoring 11 goals and adding three assists on 43 shots, including 20 on target. In last week's loss to Girona, he had one assist and took three shots, all on target. He scored a pair of goals in a 3-3 draw with Getafe on Dec. 19. See which team to pick here.

How to make Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid picks

Green has broken down this Madrid derby from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He has also locked in two confident best bets, including one plus-money play, and is offering his full breakdown of this star-studded clash. He's sharing his Spanish Supercopa picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.