During a week where Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa should be entering the city clash on a high after moving on to the final eight in the Champions League, there are reasons to worry for Los Blancos. While they did a professional job to get past Manchester City, losing star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to injury hurts big time. The Belgian suffered a thigh injury, which could keep him out for around six weeks.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, odds

Date : Sunday, March 22 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 22 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -118; Draw +300; Atletico Madrid

Withdrawn at the half of that Champions League victory for Andriy Lunin, while Los Blancos went on to win the match with Lunin making three saves, starts for their backup keeper haven't gone well this season. Lunin has started three matches this season, with Real Madrid winning two, but they conceded eight goals in those matches.

Those aren't pretty numbers with a rivalry match on the horizon. Madrid derbies are cagy affairs, and while this may not be the defensive Atletico Madrid side that you remember under Diego Simeone this season, they can open up things in attack with Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez. Facing them on a normal day would be a tough proposition, but when using a backup keeper, it will only grow.

On the bright side, Kylian Mbappe has returned from his knee injury and could be in line for his first start since February. While he was out, Vinicius Junior was pacing the attack, but now the Brazilian will be able to return to being a creator, something that he has done quite well for Los Blancos this season.

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With 10 assists in all competitions, Vini Jr. has been able to hurt teams in different ways, but he has been at his best when creating chances for others. One of the best in LaLiga at his craft, Arbeloa's life is made much easier with Vini being able to set up teammates. They'll need all the goals they can get to win this match, and the Brazilian will help his side score as they look to keep the pressure on Barcelona.

Trailing Barcelona by four points in LaLiga play, Real Madrid can't take their eye off the title race, as even winning out, they'll need help if they're going to regain the title from Barcelona. It can be hard to do that after a Champions League match, especially with an injury to a star player, but title winners persevere through issues like this.

Prediction

Despite dealing with injuries, Real Madrid will have too much in attack for Atletico Madrid to deal with over the course of the entire match. Mbappe will hit the back of the net as Madrid rolls to victory at home. Score: Real Madrid 3, Atletico Madrid 1