After a 1-1 draw in the Madrid Derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, Real Madrid will maintain a slim one-point lead atop La Liga. A controversial penalty that Julian Alvarez buried for his 17th goal in all competitions in the first half was canceled out by Kylian Mbappe's first goal in this rivalry in the second half. After a week during which Los Blancos wrote a letter to the Spanish Football Federation complaining about the poor refereeing performance during their loss to Espanyol, issues reared their head again during this derby match.

Samuel Lino ran into the outstretched leg of Aurlien Tchouameni, and after a VAR review, the penalty was given. To Madrid's credit, they didn't get caught up in that issue and scored right after the second half for a draw that keeps them atop the league with a critical Champions League fixture against Manchester City coming on Tuesday.