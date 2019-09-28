Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid score: Live updates from Madrid derby as Zidane's men take on Simeone and Co.
Two of the top teams in the league square off on Saturday
One of Spain's biggest rivalries is set for Saturday as Real Madrid takes on Atletico Madrid as part of Matchday 7 in La Liga. Real entered the weekend in first place, while Atleti was in third, and both have this game on their minds but also the all-important Champions League clashes midweek after starting the cup without a win. Barcelona's 2-0 win at Getafe earlier on Saturday puts a little bit more pressure on both of these teams, who met in the preseason in the United States with Atleti winning a wild one 7-3 as Diego Costa got a red card after scoring four goals against Los Blancos.
The match will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET, and you can stream the game in English or Spanish on fuboTV (Try for free).
You can find our match preview here, along with odds, storylines and more. The winner will finish the matchday in first place in the standings ahead of Matchday 8 next weekend.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
