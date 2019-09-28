Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid score: Oblak saves Colchoneros as Atleti struggles in attack
Real stays in first place with the draw
Real Madrid continues to hold first place in La Liga after earning a point at rival Atletico Madrid on Saturday. The match finished 0-0 and Atleti had only one shot on goal. Real Madrid came close to scoring on multiple occasions but lacked precision for most of the night, while Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak also rescued his team.
The Slovenian shot-stopper made a brilliant save in the second half on Karim Benzema, keeping his header out with a diving, low stop with a firm ham to push the ball wide. Take a look:
According to stat encyclopedia MisterChip, Real Madrid has lost just one of its last 19 visits to Atletico in league play, an impressive stat against one of the most consistent teams in Europe. Real moves a point above surprise Granada for first place and produces some positive vibes ahead of midweek Champions League action.
Real is now the only undefeated team left in La Liga following Athletic Bilbao's 1-0 loss at home to Valencia earlier on Saturday. Atleti is in third place, while Barcelona is in fourth after beating Getafe 2-0.
You can relive all the action below. If you are unable to view the live blog, please click here.
