Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid score, recap: Diego Costa scores twice, Saul nets Super Cup winner
Atletico fought hard to come back from a 2-1 deficit and score two goals in extra time to win the UEFA Super Cup
Atletico Madrid knows all too well about the pain of losing to Real Madrid. It's happened time and time again, including in two recent Champions League finals. On Wednesday, the Red-and-Whites got a little bit of a payback in the UEFA Super Cup in Estonia. Just when it looked like Real would had the control of the match, Atleti came back from a 2-1 deficit in the second half to force extra time before coming away with a 4-2 win, spoiling Julen Lopetegui's first official match in charge of Los Blancos. Here's what you need to know about the match.
Big names missing
This was Real Madrid's first official match without Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Italian club Juventus. Atletico Madrid was without its star manager Diego Simeone, who was serving a suspension stemming from last season's Europa League.
Quick goal in a blink of an eye
Fans in Estonia witnessed the quickest goal in UEFA Super Cup history, as Diego Costa pulled off a golazo with a lovely power finish from a tight angle in the 49th second:
Killer B's bounces back
Real Madrid responded well though, with Gareth Bale delivering a perfect cross to the far post that Karim Benzema finished 27 minutes in:
Ramos scores penalty, goes full Conor McGregor
Real Madrid then took its first lead of the game after a handball by Juanfran in the box, with Sergio Ramos finishing the penalty kick with class before celebrating like Conor McGregor:
Costa comes to the rescue
Diego Costa continued his fine form from last season, scoring his second goal of the game as his team took advantage of a Marcelo mistake with just 11 minutes remaining:
Saul dials up stunning winner
Then it was Saul Niguez with the winner in extra time. The midfielder rifled a shot home past Keylor Navas for the 3-2 lead in what would be the winning goal in the 98th minute:
Koke's cool finish puts it away
With Real going forward in search of an equalizer, Atletico took advantage to score their fourth, with Koke finishing on some lovely play from Simeone's men in the 104th minute:
And with that, Atletico sealed the win and the trophy. It wasn't a great showing for Real Madrid, but it hardly a cause for concern. The defense didn't step up, but Ramos and Raphael Varane are one of the best defensive duos in the world and will be more than fine. For a team that didn't start Luka Modric from the beginning, Real Madrid has room to improve but it also has the players needed to compete.
For Atleti, this is a momentum-boosting win ahead of their La Liga opener, as they hope to be able to finish ahead of their rivals again this season.
Relive match commentary from Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup
If the live blog doesn't load, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Diego Simeone continues to serve ban
Simeone is serving the third of a four-match suspension
-
Barca wins Joan Gamper Trophy match
Barcelona eased past Boca Juniors on goals from Lionel Messi, Malcom and Rafinha
-
De Bruyne (knee) could miss three months
We're one week into the Premier League season and the reigning champs are dealing with an injury...
-
Augusto pulls off filthy double nutmeg
Renato Augusto made two players look silly with his incredible skills
-
Ronaldo returns to 'FIFA 19' cover
EA Sports is rolling out a new FIFA game, and it features cover boy Ronaldo wearing a Juve...
-
Power Rankings: Reds, Blues climb
Ranking the top 25 soccer clubs in the world as the European season gets underway