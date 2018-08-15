Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid score, recap: Diego Costa scores twice, Saul nets Super Cup winner

Atletico Madrid knows all too well about the pain of losing to Real Madrid. It's happened time and time again, including in two recent Champions League finals. On Wednesday, the Red-and-Whites got a little bit of a payback in the UEFA Super Cup in Estonia. Just when it looked like Real would had the control of the match, Atleti came back from a 2-1 deficit in the second half to force extra time before coming away with a 4-2 win, spoiling Julen Lopetegui's first official match in charge of Los Blancos. Here's what you need to know about the match.

Big names missing

This was Real Madrid's first official match without Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Italian club Juventus. Atletico Madrid was without its star manager Diego Simeone, who was serving a suspension stemming from last season's Europa League.

Quick goal in a blink of an eye

Fans in Estonia witnessed the quickest goal in UEFA Super Cup history, as Diego Costa pulled off a golazo with a lovely power finish from a tight angle in the 49th second:

Killer B's bounces back

Real Madrid responded well though, with Gareth Bale delivering a perfect cross to the far post that Karim Benzema finished 27 minutes in:

Ramos scores penalty, goes full Conor McGregor

Real Madrid then took its first lead of the game after a handball by Juanfran in the box, with Sergio Ramos finishing the penalty kick with class before celebrating like Conor McGregor:

Sergio Ramos with the nod to @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/SUwFORoQT1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 15, 2018

Costa comes to the rescue



Diego Costa continued his fine form from last season, scoring his second goal of the game as his team took advantage of a Marcelo mistake with just 11 minutes remaining:

Saul dials up stunning winner

Then it was Saul Niguez with the winner in extra time. The midfielder rifled a shot home past Keylor Navas for the 3-2 lead in what would be the winning goal in the 98th minute:

98' ¡QUÉ CLASE DE GOL ACABAMOS DE VER! 😍



Saúl la prende PERFECTO y hace IMPOSIBLE que Navas lo ataje.@realmadrid 2-3 @Atleti#UDMisiónEuropa ➡️ https://t.co/2ICTFU7LjN pic.twitter.com/AhBprZ4cxf — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) August 15, 2018

Koke's cool finish puts it away

With Real going forward in search of an equalizer, Atletico took advantage to score their fourth, with Koke finishing on some lovely play from Simeone's men in the 104th minute:

And with that, Atletico sealed the win and the trophy. It wasn't a great showing for Real Madrid, but it hardly a cause for concern. The defense didn't step up, but Ramos and Raphael Varane are one of the best defensive duos in the world and will be more than fine. For a team that didn't start Luka Modric from the beginning, Real Madrid has room to improve but it also has the players needed to compete.

For Atleti, this is a momentum-boosting win ahead of their La Liga opener, as they hope to be able to finish ahead of their rivals again this season.

