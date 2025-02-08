The top teams in La Liga reignite their crosstown rivalry as Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in the 2025 Madrid Derby on Saturday. Real Madrid look to keep a firm hold on first place in the league table, and they must battle through fatigue as they face their fiercest rival. Atletico sit just one point back in the standings and have been on fire, winning five straight matches across all competitions.

Kickoff at Santiago Bernabeu is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid odds, while the visitors are +280 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for goals is 2.5. Before locking in any 2025 Madrid Derby picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine betting expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

Now, Eimer has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid from every angle and has locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid 90-minute money line: Real Madrid -110, Atletico Madrid +280, Draw +270

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid picks: See picks here

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

This Atletico squad has a nice balance of offense and defense, which is how they have been able to keep pace with Real Madrid's red-hot attack in recent meetings. The last two head-to-heads have ended in 1-1 draws, while Atletico won the previous meeting 4-2 in the Copa del Rey. Antoine Griezmann has scored eight goals in league play against Real Madrid, and he enters Saturday's match with three goals in three matches across all competitions.

Atletico's defense has also been impressive this season. They have kept a clean sheet in back-to-back matches and have only conceded 14 goals in 22 league matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's team has one of the most impressive attacks in Europe, even though fatigue and injuries to superstars have them grinding for wins. Real Madrid could be without Kylian Mbappe due to a calf injury and the team has a very congested schedule with Champions League, Copa del Rey and Supercopa matches taking place alongside league play. However, they tend to tighten up defensively against Atletico, which could make this game extra cagey.

It helps that Saturday's match is taking place at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are 9-0-1 in 10 home league games this season and will enjoy having their home crowd to back them after four straight matches on the road. Prior to that four-game stretch, Real Madrid outscored opponents 19-9 over five home matches across all competitions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid picks

Sutton has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid from every possible angle and revealed his best bets, including one that returns around +200. He's sharing his international friendly picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

What is the best bet for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in the Madrid Derby have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.