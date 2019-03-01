Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Clasico prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch La Liga online
The teams meet for a second time this week, and Real hopes it goes better here
The second Clasico of the week takes place on Saturday when Real Madrid hosts Barcelona. This time the match at Santiago Bernabeu will be in the Spanish league and it comes just days after Barca's 3-0 win over Real Madrid to advance to the Copa del Rey final in May. This one is a chance for Real Madrid to get back into the title race and for Barcelona to possibly knock them out of it. Barcelona enters the weekend in first with a record of 17-6-2 and 57 points, while Real is third at 15-3-7 and 48 points.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Santiago Bernabeu in Mardid, Spain
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real +170 / Barca +145 / Draw +260
Storylines
Real Madrid: All eyes will be on Vinicius Junior. He just got his first call-up to the Brazilian national team and has been dazzling this season. His youth has been evident but the spark in attack is there. He's given Barca problems in their last two matches and will look to get his goal here.
Barcelona: It's been a crazy week for Barca, but getting a draw here would be more than acceptable. The thing is, Barca has two wins against Real this season with eight goals scored in them, in addition to that Copa del Rey first-leg draw (1-1). Barca knows its much better than Real, and they'll look to take the chance to humiliate them again. But if they don't, it's hardly a problem. Even a loss won't put them in that tough of a spot.
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona prediction
Barca once again gets the best of Real, with Messi scoring a game-winning free kick.
Pick: Barca (+145)
