Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Copa del Rey semifinal second leg prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

A spot in the 2018-19 Copa del Rey final is on the line on Wednesday as Real Madrid hosts rival Barcelona in the first of two Clasicos this week. Real Madrid enters the match with the slight advantage on away goals haven gotten a 1-1 draw at Barcelona earlier this month. That forces Barcelona to score at least a goal to have a chance, while a 0-0 draw or a victory will see Real Madrid advance. The winner moves on to face either Valencia or Real Betis in the final.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 27



: Wednesday, Feb. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu



: Santiago Bernabeu TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +169 / Barcelona +148

Storylines

Real Madrid: Real Madrid knows what it needs to do, and it isn't going to play for the 0-0 draw. That's a death wish against a Barca team that can score at will. They need to remain composed, look to go on the counter with speed and feed Karim Benzema. Expect it to be physical, expect a lot of cards and also anticipate set pieces playing a huge role.

Barcelona: Can Barca figure something out defensively against Vinicius Junior? The young Brazilian drove Barca wild in the first leg down the left. He was quick, his decision making caught the Barca defense off guard and he really put a target on his back for this game. Expect Barca to play a bit more cautious in the back, perhaps with the right back, likely Nelson Semedo, not going forward as much.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona prediction

Real puts together a strong gameplan and controls the middle of the pitch, with a Luka Modric goal sealing the result.

Pick: Real Madrid (+169)