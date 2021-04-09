Barcelona travel to the Spanish capitol to face Real Madrid on Saturday in El Clasico with title hopes on the line in La Liga. The title race has beyond fierce with three teams within three points. Atletico Madrid still lead with 66 points, but both Barca and Real have a chance to finish the weekend in first place. Barca are just a point behind Atleti, while Los Blancos are three points behind. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, April 10

: Saturday, April 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +200; Draw +280; Barca +120 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Short week of preparation with several question marks. Will Sergio Ramos be able to play? With Raphael Varane out due to testing positive, how will the backline look? We saw Eder Militao and Nacho play at centerback against Liverpool, and they looked solid. But, that was with Casemiro helping cover them. Expect something similar here, and with Casemiro dropping deep, it could give Barca the end in the middle to get forward.

Barca: This team has been on fire as of late in La Liga, winning six straight and 13 of their last 14 to get back into the title race. No team is playing better, and that momentum could carry them here after a short week for Los Blancos. The key will be to deal with the speed of Real on the flanks, so don't be shocked if the Barca defense plays very reserved. They should be fresher and will get their looks on goal.

Prediction

Messi's magic against an undermanned Real defense is the difference. Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 1