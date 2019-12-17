Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: El Clasico prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
El Clasico is finally here after a lengthy postponement due to Catalan riots
Real Madrid visits Barcelona on Wednesday in a match pitting the top two teams in Spain with first place on the line. This match should have taken place back in October, but was postponed due to the violent protests in the Catalan region.
Both teams are off to a hot start with 35 points through 16 matches (Barca has the goal differential edge at 23 to 21) as we inch toward the halfway point of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign. Both teams are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League with tough matchups to come in February. Tensions always seem to run high when these two meet, which will make for another entertainment installment of arguably the best soccer rivalry in the world.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 18 | Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain
TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Barcelona -140; Real Madrid +330; O/U 3
Follow: CBS Sports App
Storylines
Barcelona: A tough 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad on Saturday took some energy out of them, but they are fortunate because they have a full day more of rest than Real does entering this game. Who knows if we will see them looking more lively or fresher, but that extra day will certainly help in regards to preparation. Barca and Real always play intense, physical games, and Barca is expected to keep its composure and win, and it should with a more dominant attack.
Real Madrid: They earned a 1-1 draw at Valencia with a last-second goal on Sunday from Karim Benzema to remain level, but they wasted a chance to win and enter this game in sole possession of first. Los Blancos have only lost one league game this season, but they will have to create better chances against Barca to take the win. Expect something big in attack from Rodrygo or a central defender coming up to score like Sergio Ramos to put Real within striking distance of a victory. Los Blancos are still without Eden Hazard who is recovering from an ankle injury.
Prediction
Barcelona snags a late victory with a dramatic free-kick goal from Lionel Messi.
Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 1
