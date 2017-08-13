Real Madrid vs. Barcelona goal highlights: Ronaldo fires perfect shot into upper 90 of net in El Clasico

Cristiano Ronaldo loves nothing more than making an impact against Barcelona in El Clasico. And he did that soon after coming into the game as a substitute in the second half of the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday.

Resting in the first half, Ronaldo came in and gave Real the 2-1 lead 10 minutes from the final whistle and just moments after Lionel Messi equalized for the Catalan hosts. On the counter, he produced this bit of magic:

What a hit. But he then went on to get a red card moments later, so that kind of ruined the goal for him.