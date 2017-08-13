Real Madrid vs. Barcelona goal highlights: Ronaldo fires perfect shot into upper 90 of net in El Clasico
This was some hit by the superstar, who came off the bench in the second half of the Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo loves nothing more than making an impact against Barcelona in El Clasico. And he did that soon after coming into the game as a substitute in the second half of the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday.
Resting in the first half, Ronaldo came in and gave Real the 2-1 lead 10 minutes from the final whistle and just moments after Lionel Messi equalized for the Catalan hosts. On the counter, he produced this bit of magic:
What a hit. But he then went on to get a red card moments later, so that kind of ruined the goal for him.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live updates
It's another early meeting between the two Spanish league giants
-
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid preview
Ronaldo and Messi square off in the opening leg of the Spanish Super Cup
-
WATCH: Neymar scores in PSG debut
Neymar was too much for Guingamp on Sunday
-
PSG vs. Guingamp preview
The Brazilian forward is expected to make his debut for the Parisian club
-
Manchester United vs. West Ham preview
Jose Mourinho's squad open up the season at home
-
WATCH: Lukaku nets brace in debut game
It was a fantastic day for the Red Devils and Romelu Lukaku
Add a Comment