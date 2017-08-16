Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup: No CR7, no problem for Los Blancos

Real Madrid was crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after making easy work of rival Barcelona on Wednesday to win another trophy. After winning the first leg 3-1 at Camp Nou, Real secured a 2-0 win at home without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended for shoving an official after a red card in the opening match. Zinedine Zidane's squad finished the Spanish Super Cup with a 5-1 aggregate advantage.

With Neymar out of the picture now at PSG, Barcelona has looked dull in the attack and appeared out of sync for most of the 90 minutes. Lacking creativity and fortune in the final third, it was another frustrating night for Ernesto Valverde's team as Real starts the league season this weekend with tons of momentum.

It was another brilliant strike from Marco Asensio that got Real going in this one just four minutes in:

And then it was Karim Benzema with the goal to seal it late in the first half:

Just dominant and quite a statement without Ronaldo. Los Blancos showed off their depth, while Barca showed it has a lot to work on before the league season begins this week.

