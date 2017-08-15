Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Spanish Super Cup second leg on TV, stream online
The two square off on Wednesday in the second leg
The Spanish Super Cup will be awarded to either Barcelona or Real Madrid on Wednesday when they play in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV and Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
First leg
The first leg was on Sunday and it was all Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in the 3-1 victory but also received a red card and is suspended for this match.
Odds
Real Madrid to win - 13/10
Draw - 29/10
Barcelona to win - 17/10
Prediction
Without Ronaldo, Real Madrid still manages to hold on. Barcelona 2, Real Madrid (3-4 on aggregate)
Add a Comment