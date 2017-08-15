Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Spanish Super Cup second leg on TV, stream online

The two square off on Wednesday in the second leg

The Spanish Super Cup will be awarded to either Barcelona or Real Madrid on Wednesday when they play in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV and Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

First leg

The first leg was on Sunday and it was all Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in the 3-1 victory but also received a red card and is suspended for this match.

Odds

Real Madrid to win - 13/10
Draw - 29/10
Barcelona to win - 17/10

Prediction

Without Ronaldo, Real Madrid still manages to hold on. Barcelona 2, Real Madrid (3-4 on aggregate)

