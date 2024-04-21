It's time for El Clasico, a game usually filled with high stakes, showcasing the best of what La Liga and the world of soccer has to offer. Not this year. Barcelona would need a miracle to win La Liga and were also knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain while Real Madrid advanced past Manchester City and are cruising to the league title. It's a match that shows the widening gap between the two teams as Real Madrid look to make another statement.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, April 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, April 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid - 120; Draw +220; Barcelona +300

Storylines

Real Madrid: Unbeaten in 16 straight matches since being knocked out of the Copa Del Rey, Los Blancos are marching toward their second La Liga title in the last three seasons. Led by Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, there isn't much that has been able to stand in Real Madrid's way and Barcelona in this Clasico won't be any different.

Barcelona: Clasicos are a good time to measure team strength and this one couldn't be coming at a worse time for Barcelona. While they could pull off a victory in the match due to the team becoming healthier by the day, it also wouldn't mean much when it can't propel them to the title while Xavi's future is still up in the air. For Barcelona, it's a time to look for improvements from players as an eye begins to turn toward next season.

Prediction

Barcelona's defense may have improved this season but it won't be enough to push them to a victory in a tough away clash against Real Madrid. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 1