The top two teams on the Spanish La Liga table clash in another edition of El Clásico when Real Madrid battles Barcelona on Sunday. Real Madrid (24-6-1), who are first on the table, are coming off a win over Manchester City on penalty kicks which advanced them in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Barcelona (21-7-3), second on the table, weren't as fortunate on Tuesday, as they dropped a 4-1 decision to Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League, and failed to advance. Both sides enter on four-match win streaks in LaLiga play.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid are listed as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in its latest Real Madrid vs. Barcelona odds, with Barcelona the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Barcelona vs. Real Madrid picks or El Clasico predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona over/under: 3.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona money line: Real Madrid -120, Draw +280, Barcelona +300

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (-120)

RM: Leads the Spanish La Liga with 67 goals scored

BAR: Have a plus-28 goal differential in league play

Why you should back Real Madrid

Among Real Madrid's scoring leaders is 20-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. In 24 starts this season, the Englishman has registered 16 goals and five assists on 53 shots, including 28 on target. He has scored multiple goals in four matches this season, including a two-goal performance in a 4-0 win over Girona on Feb. 10. He also had two goals in the 2-1 win over Barcelona on Oct. 28.

Also providing offense is 23-year-old forward Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has appeared in 21 La Liga matches, including 19 starts, and scored 12 goals, while adding four assists. He has taken 64 shots, including 32 on target. He has scored multiple goals in two of the past four La Liga matches he has played in, including a two-goal effort in a 4-2 win at Osasuna on March 16. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Barcelona

Veteran forward Robert Lewandowski powers the offense. In 28 appearances in La Liga play, including 25 starts, Lewandowski has registered 13 goals and eight assists on 80 shots with 31 on target. In a 3-0 victory at Atletico Madrid on March 17, he scored one goal and added two assists on three shots, including one on target. The 35-year-old from Poland has had three two-goal efforts on the season, the last coming in a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in February.

Forward Joao Felix has registered seven goals and three assists in 24 appearances, including 18 starts. Felix has taken 51 shots, including 21 on target. The 24-year-old from Portugal has been on a roll of late in La Liga play. He had a goal on three shots in a 1-0 win at Cadiz on April 13. He had an assist in the 1-0 win over Las Palmas on March 30, and scored a goal in the 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on March 17. See which team to pick here.

How to make Real Madrid vs. Barcelona picks

