Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score, highlights, live updates: Watch El Clasico in Spanish Super Cup on TV, stream online
It's another early meeting between the two Spanish league giants
Soccer fans are treated to another early El Clasico meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday -- this one in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. Here's how you can watch and follow along live updates.
How to watch
When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Camp Nou
TV: ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
