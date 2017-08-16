Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score, highlights, live updates: Watch El Clasico on TV, stream online
Real holds a 3-1 lead in the final
Real Madrid takes a 3-1 lead entering Wednesday's Clasico in the Spanish Super Cup second leg.
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV and Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview
The two square off on Wednesday in the second leg
-
Ronaldo appeal denied; out vs. Barcelona
Ronaldo will miss the Spanish Super Cup and four additional La Liga matches
-
Potential host cities for WC 2026
Most of them -- 37 of the 49 potential venues -- are in the United States
-
Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim preview
The Reds play their first-leg playoff on Tuesday
-
LFC one step closer to UCL group stage
It was a fantastic result for Liverpool on the road against Hoffenheim
-
Who should win UEFA Player of the Year?
Lionel Messi scored 54 goals in 52 games last season. Is that enough to see him beat our R...
Add a Comment