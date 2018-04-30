Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League semifinal on TV, stream online
Bayern has to get a win at Real to have a chance
Real Madrid welcomes Bayern Munich to the Spanish capital on Tuesday for their Champions League semifinal second leg, as the Germans enter the game with their backs against the wall.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
A spot in the final later this month. Real holds a 2-1 lead after the first leg thanks to goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio, and those two away goals are vital. To go through, Bayern has to secure a better result away than they did in the first leg. A 2-1 win for Bayern would mean extra time, while even winning 1-0 would eliminate the Germans.
Prediction
It's Real Madrid in the Champions League, which almost always implies they are going through. They'll be well rested and have tons of momentum, and they'll be more focused than the quarterfinal second leg vs. Juventus. The Spanish club goes through.
Real Madrid 2, Bayern 1.
