Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Dortmund is playing for a spot in the Europa League

Real Madrid welcomes Borussia Dortmund to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to finish up the Champions League group stage. Real Madrid is through, while Dortmund is playing for a spot in the Europa League.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid gives a break to some of its big players, and Dortmund battles for a draw, which gets them into the Europa League with APOEL losing at Tottenham. Real Madrid 1, Dortmund 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories