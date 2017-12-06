Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Dortmund is playing for a spot in the Europa League
Real Madrid welcomes Borussia Dortmund to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to finish up the Champions League group stage. Real Madrid is through, while Dortmund is playing for a spot in the Europa League.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid gives a break to some of its big players, and Dortmund battles for a draw, which gets them into the Europa League with APOEL losing at Tottenham. Real Madrid 1, Dortmund 1.
