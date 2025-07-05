Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup on Saturday. The two teams met multiple times before, including the 2024 Champions League final played at Wembley, when Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid won 2-0 against the German giants. Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham won't face his brother Jobe, who just joined Dortmund this summer, as the younger English midfielder received a yellow card against Monterrey and won't be available. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Real Madrid vs. BVB, odds

Date : Saturday, July 5 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 5 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Real Madrid -190; Draw +330; BVB +430

Possible lineups

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dean Huijsen; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia; Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe



BVB XI: Gregor Kobel; Niklas Suele, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Gross, Daniel Svensson, Marcel Sabitzer, Karim Adeyemi, Serhou Guirassy

Player to watch

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid -- The French star made his debut at the FIFA Club World Cup only in the last match against Juventus as he made his comeback from gastroenteritis, and he's now expected to start on Saturday. All the eyes will be on La Liga's top scorer of the season, as the summer tournament is the last chance for the team coached by Xabi Alonso to win a trophy this season before starting the new one in August.

Storyline to watch

Is Xabi Alonso already showing his skills? The Spanish manager was able to immediately create a great atmosphere at the club despite replacing a manager like Ancelotti, one of the most successful coaches in the history of the sport. Alonso quickly showed his tactical ideas, but will he be able to install that winning mentality that Ancelotti had before?

Prediction

Real Madrid are expected to play the semifinal against either Bayern Munich or PSG and end up in the top four of the Club World Cup. Pick: Real Madrid 2, BVB 0

