Real Madrid enter the match looking for their first Copa del Rey title since 2014 on Saturday against 2005 runners-up Club Atletico Osasuna. Los Blancos travel to Seville out of the running for this season's La Liga crown and in danger of losing second spot to bitter rivals Atletico Madrid but Carlo Ancelotti's men are still in UEFA Champions League contention which could make this the first part of a rare double given that Real have only won the Copa twice in the 2000s.

For Osasuna, this would make history for the Basque outfit as it is only their second ever final appearance and first since their extra time defeat to Real Betis 18 years ago. It was no small measure of revenge that the men from Pamplona dumped out Los Beticos en route to the final where they also disposed of regional powerhouse Athletic Club after Sevilla. Real thumped bitter rivals Barcelona as well as overcoming Atleti and Villarreal to get here.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 6 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 6 | 4:00 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Seville, Spain

Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla -- Seville, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Real -300; Draw: +450; Osasuna +750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Real: Ferland Mendy remains out due to his calf problem but David Alaba and Luka Modric could yet make the cut as they fight to prove their fitness. Karim Benzema was rotated for the loss against Real Sociedad while Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga are back from suspension. Aurelien Tchouameni could start with Modric not yet fully fit while Federico Valverde could drop deeper to accommodate Rodrygo in attack.

Possible Real XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema (c), Vinicius.

Osasuna: Darko Brasanac is a long-term absentee but David Garcia and Nacho Vidal could be available while Jon Moncayola should also return from suspension. Kike Garcia, Juan Cruz, Aridane Hernandez and Moi Gomez could all start while Sergio Herrera has been the chosen Copa goalkeeper thus far and the 29-year-old should start again here.

Possible Osasuna XI: Herrera; Moncayola, Aridane, D Garcia (c), Cruz; Torro, M Gomez; R Garcia, Oroz, Ezzalzouli; Kike Garcia.

Prediction

Real should just about get this one over the line but should be wary of this underrated Osasuna side which could easily produce a shock if Ancelotti's side do not turn up. Jagoba Arrasate's men are 10th in La Liga but will be motivated by the sense of occasion and that opportunity missed against Betis back in 2005. Pick: Real 2, Osasuna 1.