Real Madrid get set to face off against Celta Vigo on Saturday at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in La Liga action. Los Madristas are in second place with an undefeated streak spanning seven games intact and sit just two points behind cross town rivals Atletico Madrid with 33 points after a 1-1 draw against Elche snapped a six match win streak. Meanwhile Celta Vigo are currently in eighth place with 23 points after a 2-1 win against Huesca.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Jan. 2

: Saturday, Jan. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo di Stefano

: Estadio Alfredo di Stefano TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +150; Draw +225; Celta Vigo +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: A dominant win streak came to a halt for Los Blancos with dropped points against a bottom table team in Elche. The team was frustrated throughout the foul heavy match as heavy player rotation from Zinedine Zidane didn't quite pay off. The club got to witness the return of Eden Hazard off the bench, but it will take some games for him to find his form. If Marcelo can continue to get consecutive games and stay involved in the attack, knocking off the rust from his lack of playing time will ultimately benefit Real in front of goal. The team is undefeated against Celta Vigo in their last 12 appearances against them, and dropped points will be considered a disappointment.

Celta: The club will give Real Madrid a battle as Elche possibly provided a blue print for them to frustrate Los Blancos and keep Karim Benzema a non-factor. The team has been playing much better under Argentine manager Eduardo Coude after a rough start to the season that saw the termination of former manager Oscar Garcia. Celta Vigo last played to a 2-2 draw against Madrid back in February, and could possibly do so again on a strong performance from veteran forward Iago Aspas.

Prediction

Both teams will play a closely contested match with Celtic continuing to frustrate Madrid, but Real will win by a narrow margin. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Celtic 1.