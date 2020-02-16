Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: La Liga pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid is in first place in La Liga with a 15-7-1 record, but Barcelona is right behind trailing by only goal differential. Los Blancos will look to boost their chances of winning La Liga on Matchday 24 when relegation-threatened Celta Vigo visit the Spanish capital on the heels of a dramatic late comeback against Sevilla last weekend, giving them renewed hope of staying up.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo

Date : Sunday, Feb. 16



: Sunday, Feb. 16 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu



: Santiago Bernabeu TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Real Madrid: On paper, this is a game they should win easily, especially boasting the league's best defense, but Zinedine Zidane will need his guys to play with some caution. Celta does a nice job of getting Iago Aspas the ball atop of the box or playing him into the 18 with diagonal passes. That's how Celta can do the most damage, and they'll also need to keep an eye on a confident Pione Sisto after his winner last weekend got him back on track. If Real can keep up their defensive showings, they'll win easily.

Celta Vigo: They've greatly missed Maxi Gomez after letting him go to Valencia in the summer, and Santi Mina hasn't exactly caught fire after dealing with injuries. He's someone with speed who is needed to compliment Aspas, and getting down the wing and cutting inside is his specialty. Can he be the difference here? Also keep an eye on him during set pieces as he's proven to be fantastic in the air, especially on corner kicks.

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo prediction

Real wins yet again as the league's best defense continues its domination.

Pick: Real Madrid 2, Celta Vigo 0