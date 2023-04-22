Second placed Real Madrid are home to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday with a chance to put distance between themselves and bitter rivals Atletico Madrid who are away at leaders Barcelona on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti's men eased past Chelsea to reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals in midweek and Los Blancos will now face Manchester City. Before that, though, Celta arrive in Madrid without a win in three games but within reach of the top half of the table.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Apr. 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 22 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real -275; Draw: +380; Celta +750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Real: Ferland Mendy is out once more while David Alaba and Karim Benzema could miss out after taking knocks against Chelsea. Ancelotti could bring in Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Nacho and Marco Asensio against the Galician outfit. Rodrygo, Asensio and Vincius Junior could be the Real front three for this one.

Celta: Diego Alves is out injured while Oscar Mingueza is also expected to miss out along with the suspended Hugo Mallo. Kevin Vazquez, Goncalo Paciencia and Carles Perez are all likely to come into the starting XI for the visitors.

Prediction

Real have made hard work of some of their wins of late, but this one should be straightforward enough against a Celta side struggling for form. It might take a while, but expect the hosts to make their superior quality tell. Pick: Real 2, Celta 0.