Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Celta has to face Real after taking on Barcelona just days prior
Real Madrid faces Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's team aims to find consistency domestically after an underwhelming start to the campaign.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real has been inconsistent in the league but gets some momentum going here with a quality victory. Real Madrid 2, Celta 0.
