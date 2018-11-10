Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Prediction, La Liga pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about this match
Real Madrid goes for a perfect 4-0-0 under new interim manager Santiago Solari when Los Blancos head to Celta Vigo on Sunday for a La Liga clash. Solari replaced the fired Julen Lopetegui and has his team at 3-0-0 with 11 goals and zero conceded.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -170 / Celta +380 / Draw +345
Storylines
Real Madrid: Real has showed signs of improvement under Solari, but this game should tell us plenty. It's the most challenging match so far for Solari, despite Vigo not playing all that well. Still, going to Vigo is never easy.
Celta Vigo: Celta is 3-5-3 on the season and has done well in front of goal. Defending has been the problem. Playing against a poor attacking Real Betis last time out, Vigo conceded three goals.
Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo prediction
Real doesn't get the win, but the team also doesn't lose. It's a draw on the road in a competitive match filled with chances.
Pick: Draw (+345)
