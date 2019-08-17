Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo score: Takeaways from La Liga opener as Bale starts and delivers assist
Real is off to a perfect start in La Liga
Real Madrid kicked off its season in La Liga with a fine 3-1 win in Balaidos against Celta Vigo, as Zinedine Zidane's men put together a quality performance to ease concerns after a horrific preseason. Vinicius Junior,Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez got the goals for Los Blancos, with no new signings starting the match.
Here's what to know and see from the opener:
Bale makes impact in surprise start
Gareth Bale surprisingly started this game just under a month after he seemed destined for China. Sources close to the player think the most likely option for him is to play a bit, see his value rise and then potentially transfer him in January. But nobody seemed to see the start coming, and so far he's looked sharp.
A Champions League final hero for Los Blancos, he delivered by assisting the opening goal with a lovely bit of skill. Take a look:
If he keeps delivering, could Zidane change his mind and keep him?
Modric with a red card
Luka Modric was shown a red card in this game for a nasty little challenge, but it certainly feels like it could have been just a yellow card as it wasn't super vicious. Take a look:
A bit cruel, perhaps. He didn't intend to go in that hard, it seems, and while it looked like it hurt, a yellow probably would have sufficed. He'll now be suspended for at least one league match.
Kroos scored stunner
Here's a goal you just have to see. Real jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and the winning goal came from a lovely strike from Toni Kroos, who went upper 90 from outside the box. Take a look:
Any other week, that's probably the league's goal of the week. Of course, it's not going to beat what Aritz Aduriz did to Barcelona on Friday.
You can watch La Liga all season long on fuboTV (Try for free).
