Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo score: Takeaways from La Liga opener as Bale starts and delivers assist

Real Madrid kicked off its season in La Liga with a fine 3-1 win in Balaidos against Celta Vigo, as Zinedine Zidane's men put together a quality performance to ease concerns after a horrific preseason. Vinicius Junior,Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez got the goals for Los Blancos, with no new signings starting the match.

Here's what to know and see from the opener:

Bale makes impact in surprise start

Gareth Bale surprisingly started this game just under a month after he seemed destined for China. Sources close to the player think the most likely option for him is to play a bit, see his value rise and then potentially transfer him in January. But nobody seemed to see the start coming, and so far he's looked sharp.

A Champions League final hero for Los Blancos, he delivered by assisting the opening goal with a lovely bit of skill. Take a look:

80% of the goal goes to Bale. What an assist. pic.twitter.com/WFk2oaZCPI — Alicia | was @asensional (@RMCFAlicia) August 17, 2019

If he keeps delivering, could Zidane change his mind and keep him?

Modric with a red card

Luka Modric was shown a red card in this game for a nasty little challenge, but it certainly feels like it could have been just a yellow card as it wasn't super vicious. Take a look:

Luka Modric gets a red card 🔴 for this?! Do you agree or disagree on the call #RealMadrid



pic.twitter.com/QoeXaIVj7p — SONTFootball (@SONTFootball) August 17, 2019

A bit cruel, perhaps. He didn't intend to go in that hard, it seems, and while it looked like it hurt, a yellow probably would have sufficed. He'll now be suspended for at least one league match.

Kroos scored stunner

Here's a goal you just have to see. Real jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and the winning goal came from a lovely strike from Toni Kroos, who went upper 90 from outside the box. Take a look:

Toni Kroos with an absolute thunder bolt 🎯 pic.twitter.com/H4cK6gjEtY — M (@RuthlessRamos_) August 17, 2019

Any other week, that's probably the league's goal of the week. Of course, it's not going to beat what Aritz Aduriz did to Barcelona on Friday.

