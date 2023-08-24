Real Madrid look to continue their perfect start to the 2023-24 La Liga season when they visit Celta Vigo on Friday. Real Madrid (2-0-0) began the campaign with a pair of road victories, defeating Athletics Club 2-0 and Almeria 3-1. Celta Vigo (0-1-1) are seeking their first win of the season after losing to Osasuna 2-0 in their opener and battling Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw. Los Blancos outscored Los Celestes 6-1 while sweeping the two-game series in 2022-23.

Kickoff at Balaidos is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Los Blancos are the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo odds, while Los Celestes are +400 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo money line: Los Blancos -150, Los Celestes +400, Draw +280

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo spread: Los Blancos -0.5 (-145)

RM: Los Blancos have scored at least two goals in 14 consecutive meetings with Celta Vigo across all competitions

CV: Los Celestes have not defeated Real Madrid in La Liga action since May 11, 2014

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos lost their leading scorer from last season as Karim Benzema, who recorded 19 goals in 2022-23, signed with Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Professional League in June. newcomer Jude Bellingham has filled the void nicely thus far, netting three tallies in his first two matches with Real Madrid. The 20-year-old English midfielder, who also has notched an assist, registered eight tallies in 31 contests with Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga last season.

Real Madrid, who have won six consecutive meetings with Celta Vigo and are unbeaten in their last 18 La Liga matchups, also have received production from their returning top scorers from 2022-23. Rodrygo, who set career highs last season with nine goals and eight assists, netted Los Blancos' first tally in their opener against Athletic Club. Fellow Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior recorded 10 goals and nine assists in 2022-23 and converted for the first time this campaign in last Saturday's triumph over Almeria.

Why you should back Celta Vigo

Los Celestes have struggled offensively, recording their lone goal of the season in the 94th minute of their second game. Defender Oscar Mingueza netted that tally, converting a right-footed shot from close range following a corner. It was the first goal for the 24-year-old since 2020-21, when he scored twice in 27 contests with Barcelona.

Celta Vigo are hoping their top two goal producers from last season can rediscover their scoring touch. Captain Iago Aspas led Los Celestes with 12 tallies, marking the ninth time in as many La Liga campaigns with the club the 36-year-old striker reached double figures. Midfielder Gabriel Veiga registered 11 goals over 36 matches in 2022-23 after failing to convert in 13 games over parts of the previous two seasons.

How to make picks for Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo

