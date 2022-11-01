Real Madrid host Celtic in UEFA Champions League Group F on Wednesday with the chance to secure first place in one of the early kickoffs. Carlo Ancelotti's men have dropped five points so far this group stage and although assured of a knockout phase place, they could yet lose top spot to RB Leipzig after last week's 3-2 defeat. Celtic have taken two points all group stage and have no chance of dropping into the UEFA Europa League -- this is the end of their European adventure this campaign.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 2 | Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 2 | 1:45 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real -500; Draw +550; Celtic +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Storylines

Real: The defending champions have been beaten by Leipzig and drew against Shakhtar Donetsk but can still finish top if they take all three points against Celtic here. Los Blancos were held to a draw by Girona over the weekend so it is now two games without a win but that should not concern Ancleotti too much. The Italian was livid with the refereeing in their latest La Liga tie while it was difficult to argue against Christopher Nkunku's brilliance last time out in Europe. Top both domestically and continentally for now, the Spanish giants could not really ask for much more.

Celtic: This Champions League campaign started in promising fashion with a plucky 3-0 loss to Real and a draw with Shakhtar, but back-to-back losses and another tie with the Ukrainians have put paid to Ange Postecoglou's hopes for this term. Top of the league in Scotland, the Bhoys must now concentrate on getting themselves back to this stage for next season and improving upon this showing.

Prediction

Real have made hard work of some of these games but they really should have enough to see off Celtic with relative ease. Expect the Spaniards to score a few goals and to confirm top spot in style, even if it takes a while to break their visitors down for the first time. The Scots are yet to keep a clean sheet this edition and that does not look likely here against titleholders yet to draw a blank.

Pick: Real 3-0 Celtic.