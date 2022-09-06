The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage gets underway on Tuesday with an intriguing matchup between Celtic and Real Madrid. Real Madrid are the defending European champions, while Celtic have started the season with six straight wins in the Scottish Premiership. Celtic is coming off a resounding 4-0 victory over their cross-town rivals Rangers over the weekend. Real Madrid, meanwhile, secured a 2-1 victory over Real Betis at home on Saturday. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Celtic vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Real Madrid as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Celtic the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Celtic

Real Madrid vs. Celtic date: Tuesday, September 6

Real Madrid vs. Celtic time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Celtic live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Celtic vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 133-99 in his last 232 soccer picks, returning nearly $3,000 for $100 bettors.

For Celtic vs. Real Madrid, Sutton is backing both teams to score at -130 odds. Celtic have been clinical in front of goal this season, scoring 25 goals in their first six league games in the Scottish Premiership. Ange Postecoglou's men have scored three or more goal in five of their last six games across all competitions, which includes a nine-goal outburst against Dundee United on Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid features one of Europe's most dangerous attacks, which is spearheaded by Karim Benzema. The veteran striker was the top scorer in the Champions League last season with 15 goals and he's found the back of the net 82 times in this competition.

"Celtic have now scored 25 goals in their first six games in league play, while Real have scored two or more goal in each of their last five games," Sutton told SportsLine. "I expect these trends to continue on Tuesday, which will result in both teams scoring."

