Real Madrid will host Chelsea for the first leg of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals on Wednesday on Paramount+. The two European giants have won the UCL the last two seasons, with Real Madrid taking the title last season and Chelsea winning in 2021. Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League but scored a comeback win over Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16, while Real Madrid is second in La Liga and dominated Liverpool to earn their way into the quarterfinals. Now, the two teams will play in the knockout rounds for the third consecutive season. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Real Madrid vs. Chelsea odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Madrid as the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Chelsea listed as the +390 underdog. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including Italian Serie A, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea date: Wednesday, April 12

Real Madrid vs. Cehlsea time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Champions League picks for Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, Eimer is backing Real Madrid on the 90-minute money line for a -140 payout. Real Madrid has had a disappointing season from a domestic standpoint, but their struggles to keep up with rival Barcelona pale in comparison with what has transpired in Chelsea.

The Blues are winless in their last four matches and have turned to former manager and club legend Frank Lampard to be the caretaker until they can find a permanent manager after firing Thomas Tuchel. Now, they're taking on a club that eliminated them a season ago and whose confidence is sky-high after a 6-2 win on aggregate over Liverpool.

"With their domestic campaign is essentially over with Barcelona sitting a pretty 13 points ahead of them, the focus has shifted entirely to Champions League domination," Eimer told SportsLine. "These are the returning champs and my word have they come back in explosive fashion off the international break." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for one week.