The UEFA Champions League semifinals begin on Tuesday in Spain as Real Madrid welcome Chelsea for their first leg. Los Blancos enter the match as the favorites due to their fine form in the competition, seeing off Liverpool in the quarterfinals. The Blues, meanwhile, are flying high under Thomas Tuchel with a defense that records cleansheets more often than not. Chelsea haven't conceded a goal in their last three matches.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 27

: Tuesday, April 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid Spain TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid +135; Draw +215; Chelsea +225 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: A poor result in La Liga on Saturday, a 0-0 draw with Real Betis, might be a cause for concern. This attack scored a goal in 17 straight games from early January to mid April. But they failed to score in three of their last four games, which is a concern as they came across some poor defenses like Real Betis and Liverpool. But when you look a bit deeper, the chances have been there. If the team can clean it up a bit in attack, they should be fine in this first leg, but Karim Benzema has to stay high and not drop back as much. Expect him to do so, with Chelsea's compact backline looking to not let anything behind them.

Chelsea: The Blues are looking healthy and got a big goal from Timo Werner last weekend that should help his confidence. While the team hasn't deployed a true No. 9 lately, their speed and technical ability could give Real Madrid some problems. Expect the Blues to keep the ball on the ground and keep passes quick and short against this Real defense as they likely won't get much in the air in attack.

Prediction

A penalty kick gets Los Blancos the slim edge ahead of next week's second leg. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Chelsea 0