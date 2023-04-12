Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Kepa Arrizabalaga 90 Neither goal felt like a cataclysmic error from Kepa but elite shot stoppers tend to parry to safety not to Karim Benzema. The best in the business, like Thibaut Courtois at the other end, make those saves every time. 4

(DEF) Reece James 90 Might James have offered more support to Wesley Fofana when it was apparent that he was struggling early on? It is hard to be sure because as a wing back, James was effective in the final third, where he combined well with N'Golo Kante. As a defender, however, James might never have been as frequently overrun as he was by VInicius. 5

(DEF) Wesley Fofana 90 A clumsy first quarter of the game culminated in dispiriting fashion for the already booked Fofana, letting Vinicius Junior get goal side of him for the shot that led to Madrid's opener. It went from bad to worse early on as Vinicius took it upon himself to bully the French youngster. Fofana improved as the contest went on, albeit from a very low base. 3

(DEF) Thiago Silva 74 An instinctive block on the line saved Chelsea's blushes in the first half; had it not been for their captain one suspects that the task in the second leg might be beyond the Blues, if it isn't already. 6

(DEF) Kalidou Koulibaly 54 Koulibaly's response to a fairly tame punt over the top by Courtois typified his night. He ultimately scurried back to deny Rodrygo but had brought utterly unnecessary pressure on the Chelsea defense. Perhaps that was reflective of an injury as the veteran center back was forced off with injury soon after. 5

(DEF) Ben Chilwell 59 The England international had hardly set the world alight in the first hour, his passing rather too loose when Chelsea tried to progress play down the left flank. Marc Cucurella then left him in an awkward position with Rodrygo running in behind him but grappling the shirt of his opponent for a straight red hardly seemed the best idea. 3

(MID) N'Golo Kante 74 In his second start since one of the biggest injury crises of his career, no one could seriously have imagined Kante would be back to the sort of player who bullied Madrid two years ago. In flashes though that is exactly what you saw, a player with the drive to carry Chelsea up the field on his own, creating chances as well as denying them for Madrid. 7

(MID) Enzo Fernandez 90 Like many in Chelsea blue, Fernandez started superbly, dropping into the space between the lines to deliver rapid passes that penetrated Madrid's high line. His raking passes grew more infrequent as the opposition responded to his bright start but this was still an impressive display from a youngster who is clearly not fazed by the biggest occasion. 6

(MID) Mateo Kovacic 90 Kovacic left former Madrid team mate Dani Carvajal in far too much space to deliver the clipped pass that led to the hosts' first goal. This was ultimately an extremely disappointing return to the Santiago Bernabeu for Kovacic. 4

(FWD) Joao Felix 64 Perhaps the only Chelsea player who posed a serious threat, his bright run in behind early on drew a smart save from Courtois. It was a lonely furrow that Felix ploughed, one where he was rather often asked to beat too many men before even getting a shot away. 6

(FWD) Raheem Sterling 64 Whether by design or not, it all too often felt that Sterling was running towards the ball rather than stretching the Madrid defense in behind. When he did lurk on the last man he threatened, drawing one good save from Courtois, but you'd have liked to have seen much more of it. 5

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Marc Cucurella Koulibaly, 55' Almost as soon as he came on, Cucurella offered an immediate insight as to why he has so infuriated Chelsea supporters, losing Rodrygo to force Chilwell into an awkward situation that led to a red card. Some good clearances later on hardly made amends. 4

Kai Havertz Sterling, 65' Down to 10 men, Chelsea needed an outlet at the very least, if not someone who could deliver a moment of magic. Havertz never looked like providing much of either in an insipid cameo. 4

Trevoh Chalobah Felix, 65' Given the trying circumstances in which he entered the game, Chalobah coped manfully with a tough task, making several important clearances and blocks. 6

Mason Mount Silva, 75' A smart flick unleashed Cucurella on a rare attack of threat and purpose in the closing stages. But for a crucial block by Antonio Rudiger he might have changed the complexion of the tie with a late strike on goal. 5

Conor Gallagher Kante, 75' The game was done and dusted by the time he entered the fray. 5

