N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva were among the veterans to take part in training on Tuesday, giving Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard a welcome boost as he prepares for just his second game in charge.

Lampard's side are overwhelming underdogs for their Champions League quarterfinal with Real Madrid but the potential presence of two European champions in his squad, both of whom were stand-out performers when Chelsea won the competition in 2021, might make the Blues' task that much more palatable. Kante played no part in Saturday's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers but that was a decision made with an eye on him being able to feature against Real Madrid. Silva, meanwhile, has been sidelined since a defeat to Tottenham in February due to ankle ligament issues.

Adding to their options could also be Mason Mount, who trained having been unable to play since February due to a pelvic issue, though the England international has been named in matchday squads since then. Cesar Azpilicueta has also been training but Chelsea have been circumspect in involving him since he suffered a major head injury against Southampton.

Having been at the helm only for the defeat to Wolves, it remains to be seen whether Lampard will opt for the back four he used in that match or return to the three-man defense that has often looked like the best system for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as his successor. In his first period in charge, Lampard tended to favor playing Kante at the base of defense but the Frenchman often looks his best ahead of a deep-lying playmaker.

There are no such questions over system or even personnel for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side. Only Ferland Mendy and fringe striker Mariano Diaz were missing from training on Tuesday, though the latter was fit enough to be named in the matchday squad. There are options to step into Mendy's left back spot, including David Alaba, Nacho and Edouard Camavinga. Ancelotti has hinted that he could pick the same side that beat Barcelona 4-0 in midweek, discarding any real concerns that could have been raised from Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Villarreal.

"It's important to think first that it's a 180-minute game and try to play well [Wednesday]" said the Real Madrid head coach. "This game is not decisive but it could give us an advantage to take into the second leg. The team is feeling good, optimistic and motivated to play in Champions League again and see another magical night at the Bernabeu. It's a different way of thinking to the other Champions League ties we've played in the past. We must take advantage of playing the first game at home to get ahead for the decider.

"We will look to play a well-rounded game, defend well, better than against Villarreal on Saturday, and attack if possible like we did at the Camp Nou in the second leg of the cup semifinal."

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Tchouameni, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Fernandez, Kante, Kovacic; Sterling, Havertz, Joao Felix