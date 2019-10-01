Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge: Champions League live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

Real Madrid looks to get on track in the Champions League on Tuesday when it takes on Belgian side Club Brugge in Group A play. It's Matchday 2, with Real in last place in the group following the 3-0 loss at PSG on Matchday 1. Brugge drew Galatasary 0-0 in its opener and is tied for second place behind PSG. Real is riding a bit of confidence due to good from in La Liga, with Zinedine Zidane's team in first place and coming off a scoreless draw at rival Atletico Madrid.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 1



: Tuesday, Oct. 1 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET



: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain



: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV channel : TNT, TUDN and UniMas



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -375 | Club Brugge +950 | Draw +490

Storylines

Real Madrid: Defensive issues seem to have been fixed with three straight cleansheets. After the loss to PSG, real was reeling at the back but has done well to recover, limit mistakes and play quickly. Against the Belgian side, Real shouldn't have much trouble and will likely be able to overpower a team that lights up the back of the net in domestic play.

Club Brugge: This team has gone 17 matches without a defeat, including Champions League, domestic league and preseason. That fantastic run of form will give them plenty of confidence, but this is UCL away at the Santiago Bernabeu. A draw would feel like a victory for them. If they can get through the first half an hour without conceding, expect an ugly match the rest of the way.

Prediction:

Karim Benzema scores, and Eden Hazard gets his first goal for the club in a comfortable victory.

Pick: Real Madrid 3, Club Brugge 0