Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid is already through to the Champions League round of 16 but hopes to enter the round with serious momentum when it goes to Belgium to face Club Brugge on Wednesday. Los Blancos had to come from behind to draw Brugge at home on Matchday 1 and are looking for revenge while the hosts are aiming to qualify for Europa League by finishing in third place in the group.



It's a match Real Madrid is supposed to win, but so was their first meeting. It's a chance to see if Real has improved, but the team will have to do it without star attacker Eden Hazard, who remains out injured with an ankle injury.

Here's what to know about the game.

Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 11

: Wednesday, Dec. 11 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Jan Breydel Stadium

: Jan Breydel Stadium TV channel : UniMas

: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane didn't hold back with his squad, but could this game be more about a showcase? The expectation is that Gareth Bale will be out at Real Madrid either this summer or possibly in January, so starting him and seeing him perform well could be just what Real needs. A fine performance from the Welshman could help the team's chances in selling him, potentially back to Tottenham or elsewhere. But Real's priority here needs to be resting its key players before facing Valencia this weekend.

Club Brugge: This is big for Club Brugge, because there is a chance the team can advance to the Europa League by finishing in third place ahead of Galatasaray. The home team will not be taking this one lightly at all, and we can expect a competitive match. Club Brugge can learn from some of the positives of their first meeting where the club jumped out to a shocking 2-0 lead at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge prediction

Los Blancos go with more bench players than anything else, but they put together a performance that gives them three points.

Pick:Real Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1