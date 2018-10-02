Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow final score, recap: Nikola Vlasic stuns Los Blancos in Russia

Despite dominating possession and out-shooting their opponent by 18, Real Madrid lost at CSKA Moscow, 1-0, in the Champions League group stage. For the Spanish national team players on Real, it was deja vu. For guys like Sergio Ramos, it probably felt similar to the loss to Russia in the 2018 World Cup, playing many of the same players and seeing Igor Akinfeev in goal.

The winning goal came just two minutes in via Nikola Vlasic, and Real just couldn't respond.

And the stats just tell you how frustrating of a performance it was. Real had 26 shots to CSKA's eight, they had 73 percent possession, many more set pieces, 18 more shots and in the end, only one shot more on frame. Real Madrid's finishing was clearly off, and they didn't test Akinfeev nearly enough, marking the third straight game without a goal.

Los Blancos kill Roma 3-0 in the opening game and lose at CSKA Moscow. It's a funny sport, isn't it?

