Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The reigning cup winners look to make it six points from six

Real Madrid takes on CSKA Moscow on the road on Tuesday in their second Champions League group stage match. Los Blancos opened up the competition with a 3-0 win over Roma, while CSKA drew Viktoria Plzen in Group G play.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid in the USA

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: Univision 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid prediction

Going to Russia for a match is never easy, but Los Blancos have so much more skill and talent that they take control from the opening minutes and secure three points without much of a problem. Gareth Bale may be rested due to injury, but in the end he isn't needed. Real Madrid 2, CSKA 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories