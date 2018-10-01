Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The reigning cup winners look to make it six points from six
Real Madrid takes on CSKA Moscow on the road on Tuesday in their second Champions League group stage match. Los Blancos opened up the competition with a 3-0 win over Roma, while CSKA drew Viktoria Plzen in Group G play.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid in the USA
When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: Univision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
CSKA Moscow vs. Real Madrid prediction
Going to Russia for a match is never easy, but Los Blancos have so much more skill and talent that they take control from the opening minutes and secure three points without much of a problem. Gareth Bale may be rested due to injury, but in the end he isn't needed. Real Madrid 2, CSKA 0.
