Entering the match, 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 23
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio de Mendizorroza -- Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Live stream: PL - fuboTV (Try for free) La Liga - fuboTV (Try for free) UCL - fuboTV (Try for free)  General - fuboTV (Try for free) Bundesliga -  fuboTV (Try for free) CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network 
  • Odds: Alaves +650; Draw +360; Real -225 (via William Hill Sportsbook) 

Storylines

Alaves: XX

Real Madrid: XXX

Prediction

Pick: TEAM X (+/- XXX)