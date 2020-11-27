Real Madrid look to move closer to the top of La Liga when Los Blancos host Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. Real Madrid, fresh off an impressive win at Inter Milan in the Champions League, are 5-2-2 on the season and enter six points off the top. Alaves are 2-4-4 and began the weekend in 15th place.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Nov. 28

: Saturday, Nov. 28 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano TV: beIN Sports

Storylines

Real Madrid: Real have taken just one point from their last two games while facing tough opponents in Valencia and Villarreal, but they should expect nothing but a victory in this one. With Sergio Ramos still recovering from an injury, the expectation is once again for Raphael Varane and Nacho to start at the back. But who can contribute in attack? Mariano hasn't done nearly enough, and Karim Benzema is still out. Don't be shocked to see Eden Hazard move a bit more centrally in attack in this one.

Deportivo Alaves: With one win in their last five, there are growing concerns of relegation, especially with the team blowing leads. That 2-0 lead on Valencia last week evaporated in the second half, and the club was fortunate not to lose. Against Real, they have enough ability to get in front, but if they push too far forward in numbers they will leave themselves exposed. Keep an eye on the defense on set pieces, because Alaves have been woefully bad on them when it comes to heading away dangerous balls.

Prediction

Los Blancos pick up another cleansheet and three more points. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Deportivo 0