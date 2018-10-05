Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alaves live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga, stream online

Struggling Real Madrid returns to La Liga action on Saturday with a trip to Deportivo Alaves. Los Blancos have failed to win in their last three games, scoring zero goals in the process. The team will aim to get back on track on Saturday and avoid falling too far behind league leader Barcelona.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs. Real Madrid in the USA

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Deportivo Alaves vs. Real Madrid prediction

After the upset at CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, Los Blancos return to Spain and get a narrow victory on a Marco Asensio winner. Real Madrid 2, Deportivo Alaves 1.