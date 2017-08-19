Real Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real Madrid takes on Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday in La Liga as they begin their title defense.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m.

Where: Benito Villamarin

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Deportivo to win - 15/2

Draw - 17/4

Real Madrid to win - 1/3

Prediction

Real wins comfortable with Cristiano Ronaldo suspended. Real Madrid 3, Real Betis 0.