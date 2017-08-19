Real Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Los Blancos' campaign defense begins on the road

Real Madrid takes on Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday in La Liga as they begin their title defense. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m.
Where: Benito Villamarin
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Deportivo to win - 15/2
Draw - 17/4
Real Madrid to win - 1/3

Prediction

Real wins comfortable with Cristiano Ronaldo suspended. Real Madrid 3, Real Betis 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

