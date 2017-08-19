Real Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Los Blancos' campaign defense begins on the road
Real Madrid takes on Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday in La Liga as they begin their title defense.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m.
Where: Benito Villamarin
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Deportivo to win - 15/2
Draw - 17/4
Real Madrid to win - 1/3
Prediction
Real wins comfortable with Cristiano Ronaldo suspended. Real Madrid 3, Real Betis 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. United continues red-hot start
United has six points out of six with a plus-eight goal differential
-
Chicharito scores first West Ham goals
West Ham lost, but he was the bright spot
-
Barcelona vs. Real Betis preview
Barca opens up La Liga play on Sunday at home
-
Spurs vs. Chelsea preview
It's a battle of the top two teams from a year ago
-
WATCH: Lyon's Fekir scores from midfield
This is called scoring in style
-
Barca plans jersey tribute for victims
A van attack in Barcelona left 13 people dead, and the popular club will carry the city on...
Add a Comment