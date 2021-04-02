Third-place Real Madrid get set to host 18th place Eibar in La Liga action on Saturday at Estadio Di Alfredo di Stefano. Real Madrid are six points behind table leaders Atletico Madrid, and two points behind second place rivals FC Barcelona and are trying to extend their win streak to four against a bottom table team. Eibar are trying to climb above relegation, and are winless in their last five matches.

Storylines

Real Madrid: With only ten games remaining in the season, Real Madrid cannot afford to drop points to bottom half of the table teams if they want to give themselves a chance to chase Barcelona and the current league leaders Atletico Madrid. The club has been dealing with injuries all season long and the report ahead of their meeting against Eibar is no different as they'll be without several players once again including defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Toni Kroos. The team is coming off a recent 3-1 win against Celta Vigo and will likely rely on Karim Benzema to find the back of the net. Benzema has scored eight goals in his last six appearances for the club.

Eibar: The club is coming off a recent draw against 1-1 draw against Athletic Club Bilbao, and have a winless streak that dates back to January 10. The team is in a battle to stay out of regulation, and are just three points behind 17th place Elche with ten La Liga matches remaining. The club will need to manage Real Madrid's attack while likely trying to hit on the counter attack, and the team will need more from front six if they're to upset the Madristas.

Real Madrid vs. Eibar prediction

Eibar put up a fight but Benzema will break through. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Eibar 0.