Real Madrid vs. Eibar live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Ronaldo will be looking to find his scoring touch in league play
Real Madrid welcomes Eibar to the Spanish capital on Sunday in La Liga action.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports in Spa.
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid doesn't slip up here, taking care of a solid Eibar side by dominating the midfield. Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.
