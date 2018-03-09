Real Madrid vs. Eibar live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real Madrid is looking to inch closer to second place in La Liga when it visits 8th-place Eibar on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real continues to soar high after the PSG win, earning a dominant victory at Eibar with Gareth Bale starring. Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.