Real Madrid vs. Eibar live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real faces a tough road test early on Saturday

Real Madrid is looking to inch closer to second place in La Liga when it visits 8th-place Eibar on Saturday. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real continues to soar high after the PSG win, earning a dominant victory at Eibar with Gareth Bale starring. Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

