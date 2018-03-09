Real Madrid vs. Eibar live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Real faces a tough road test early on Saturday
Real Madrid is looking to inch closer to second place in La Liga when it visits 8th-place Eibar on Saturday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real continues to soar high after the PSG win, earning a dominant victory at Eibar with Gareth Bale starring. Real Madrid 3, Eibar 0.
